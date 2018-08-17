© Debbie Hill/AP



Israeli police have confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned on Friday as part of the investigation into the Bezeq-Walla corruption affair, also known asthe press release said, adding that the questioning lasted for several hours.In February, former Netanyahu spokesman Nir Hefetz, and Shlomo Filber, the ex-director of the communications ministry,Bezeq chairman Shaul Elovitch is also in custody, along with his wife, son and other Bezeq executives.Today's questioning is the 11th for Netanyahu in a series of corruption probes.The first one has focused on Netanyahu's receipt of expensive gifts from members of the business community, the total value of which is estimated at $300,000. In Case 2000, Netanyahu is alleged to have attempted to conclude a deal with the publisher Yedioth Ahronoth to cover the government's activities in a favorable way. Netanyahu, for his part, said