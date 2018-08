© Reuters



A Turkish court has rejected an appeal for release from US Pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been held since 2016, Habertturk reports. It comes after Washington placed sanctions on those who played a role in detaining him.Brunson has now found himself in the middle of a diplomatic spat between the two countries, with US President Donald Trump authorizing new tariffs on steel an aluminium last week to put pressure on Ankara. That move caused the lira to reach a new all-time low, but prompted a response from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said that his country "is not crumbling." He also accused foreign players of creating "currency plots.""Turkey has taken advantage of the United States for many years," Trump tweeted. "They are now holding our wonderful Christian Pastor, who I must now ask to represent our Country as a great patriot hostage.Also on Thursday, the US threatened new sanctions against Turkey if it continues to refuse to release Brunson.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week that Washington has "upset" Ankara with its "unilateralism and disrespect,"