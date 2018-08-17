© Reuters



Washington has violated international law with respect to Russian diplomatic missions in the US, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a protest note filed to DC.The ministry expressed "protest at the continued violation of international law by the US with regard to" Russian diplomatic missions and consulates in the US, according to a statement on its website.Moscow said that it has a right to take "additional countermeasures" against US diplomatic property on Russian soil if the US "continues violations" against its facilities.In a separate statement, also released on Friday, the Foreign Ministry urged the UN Secretary-General to look into the matter. The relevant letter to Antonio Guterres was sent on May 18, the ministry said.The diplomatic spat between Moscow and Washington dates back to December 2016, when on New Year's Eve, the outgoing Obama administration expelled Russian diplomats and closed two Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland.Russia did not immediately retaliate as the new Trump administration was taking office. However, the downward trend in US-Russia ties persisted and, in the summer of 2017, Washington slapped a new round of sanctions on Moscow, which retaliated by ordering the US diplomatic mission to downsize.In response, the US took new hostile action, shutting the Russian Consulate-General in San Francisco, as well as the country's trade missions in Washington and New York.. The Russian embassy condemned this "unacceptable treatment" of the national symbol.