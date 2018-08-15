"I get pissed off for real," Prime Minister Stefan Löfven hit out in an interview with Swedish radio, adding he wanted to ask the perpetrators "what the hell are you doing?"And one look at the times of the events confirms it...
police suspect were coordinated via social media.
"It looks very coordinated, almost like a military operation," Löfven said, adding that the police probe would show if the car fires were down to vandalism, organized crime or something else.
reports, Lofven was not alone in his outrage.
Justice and Interior Minister Morgan Johansson called the attacks "despicable".
"Last year the government tightened the punishment for aggravated vandalism, which can now give up to six years in jail," he tweeted.Ulf Kristersson, leader of the centre-right opposition party the Moderates, wrote on Facebook that "dreadful scenes are being played out in Gothenburg".
"Hope the thugs get arrested so that they get the punishment they deserved."
"These are no 'protests', this is sabotage. Sweden has tolerated this far too long. It has to end," he added.Roger Haddad, justice spokesperson for the Liberals, called the attacks "unacceptable".
"Parents also have to be involved, they have to be woken up and informed of what their sons are doing," he wrote in a comment.reports, the police have identified several of the young people who were in place at the fires in Trollhättan and confirmed that there is suspicion that the action has been coordinated.
Comment: Only the latest incident. Sweden has been rocked by violence for several years now.