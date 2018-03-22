In an interview with Hungarian news channel M1, a woman says she left Sweden after 40 years because of increasing migrant crime.The woman now lives in Hungary and according to her, "There is no safety at all" in Sweden and "things have gotten worse". She says she is not the only one leaving the country; others in Sweden are doing the same and "Left the country as well".The woman now lives in Hungary, a country that is "the safest" because of its laws and migration policies, she says.