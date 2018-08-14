© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

The Tupolev Aircraft Company will develop the modernized Tu-95MSM strategic missile-carrying bomber for Russia's Defense Ministry, the company's press office told TASS on Monday."The contract for creating the heavily-modernized Tu-95MSM aircraft has already been concluded," the company's press office said.The details and the timeframe of the bomber's heavy upgrade have not yet been disclosed. As the company's press office said, the state trials of the operational Tu-95MS plane with the modernized engines are expected to be completed by the end of the year.Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu earlier said that extending the service life of the strategicThe Russian defense minister also said that the Tupolev would repair eight strategic Tu-160 and Tu-95MS missile-carrying bombers by the end of 2018.