"As an attorney, as a lawyer, I can say that the court will have to decide whether or not he is guilty. Only courts have that right - to determine guilt or innocence," attorney Vitaly Serdyuk said. "I can only hope that Paul Manafort will not fall victim to the political games surrounding the election of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the US," he added.

"Despite this issue dominating the media agenda, in Ukraine there have been no accusations or charges against Paul Manafort... Our legal team received an official statement from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau confirming this. So, in the two years that we've been hearing about the Manafort investigation, there has been no record of any crime committed on Ukrainian soil, no charges, and no case," the lawyer said.

"Unfortunately, after the new team came into power, Ukraine went through major turmoil in everything that has to do with the rule of law. We see that with the way our legal system works now, those who are loyal to the ruling power can do no wrong, but everyone else, those who do not support the party line, are persecuted and face prison. Political repression is the trademark of the current regime," the attorney said.

The trial in the US of Paul Manafort, a struggle to uncover 'Russian collusion', makes constant headlines.ex-president Viktor Yanukovich's lawyer has told RT.Donald Trump's former presidential campaign manager Manafort has been investigated by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office as part of his grand probe into alleged 'Russian collusion' during the 2016 US election.The political consultant had been reportedly working in the turbulent country between 2006 and 2015,Serdyuk's client, Yanukovich, who has been accused of treason over plans to ask for Russian assistance in restoring order in the country during the violent coup in early 2014, is current being tried in absentia in Ukraine.The case against the former president, who fled to Russia fearing for his safety,he said.According to the attorney, Yanukovich's main goal was to "find a political, peaceful solution to the conflict" during the Maidan uprising four years ago, but the opposition resorted to the use of force in violation of an agreement reached earlier.He said thatto "begin consultations regarding possible police or military peacekeeping assistance, and launching a peacekeeping mission on Ukrainian territory to protect the territorial integrity and people of Ukraine."Serdyuk underlined, saying that Yanukovich's actions can't be classified as treason and expressing "absolute" confidence that the court battle will be won.However, he said that the court is facing tough pressure from the Kiev authorities, with key defense witnesses and evidence being discounted on numerous occasions. And if Yanukovich is eventually found guilty, his legal team has "already drafted a lawsuit to be filed to the European Court of Human Rights."The current case is more than just about defending Yanukovich as Serdyuk hopes it can also allow a "break through the system [to] make Ukraine a nation with proper rule of law, as laid down in the Constitution, and not a country where government officials can influence judges."