alaska quake august 2018
A strong and very shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.1 hit northern Alaska at 14:58 UTC (06:58 local time) on August 12, 2018. The agency is reporting a depth of 9.9 km (6.1 miles). This earthquake can have a low humanitarian impact based on the magnitude and the affected population and their vulnerability. EMSC is reporting Mw6.1 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

The epicenter was located 60.9 km (37.8 miles) SW of Elupak and 564.3 km (350.6 miles) NNE of College (population 12 964).

There are about 300 people living within 100 km (62 miles).

The quake was preceded by M2.5, M3.0 and M3.3 on August 11 and 12 and followed by M5.1 at 15:14 UTC on August 12.
alaska quake august 2018
Regional seismicity
alaska quake 2018 august