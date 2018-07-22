A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the western Iranian province of Kermanshah (Kermanshan) on Sunday, wounding at least 25 people, a few hours after two quakes struck the Hormozgen province in the south of the country, state media reported."Up to now, we have had reports of 25 injured and fortunately no fatalities," Houshang Bazvand, Governor of Kermanshah, told Iranian state media, adding that the injuries sustained were not severe enough to require hospitalization.The Kermanshan quake, which hit near the border with Iraq, was felt throughout different cities in the Kurdistan Region, including Halabja, Sulaimani, Erbil, Soran, and the Raparrin areas.Many families left their homes behind in Kermanshan in fear of further quakes in the region following last year's powerful earthquake which killed some 500 people and wounded thousands more.The tremor and subsequent aftershocks caused major damage to public facilities and properties in Kurdistan and Rojhelat, including historical buildings and dams.The earthquake completely leveled two villages in Rojhelat with an estimated 15,000 houses destroyed, leaving 70,000 people homeless as locals complained of a lack of help from the Iranian government.Kermanshan is one of the poorest provinces in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat), with low employment rates and poor educational opportunities.