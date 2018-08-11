According to the report, the intrusion was detected above the area of Deir al-Asha'ir in the Damascus countryside just after midnight. There are no immediate reports of damages or casualties.
After its detection to the west of Damascus, the enemy target was "destroyed," SANA's report noted, hinting that Tel Aviv could be behind the attack. However, the origin of the "hostile target" has not been yet identified.
Comment: Earlier tonight, the Syrian military spotted an alleged Israeli drone above the western countryside of Damascus, prompting their air defenses to activate and target the unmanned aerial vehicle.
According to a military source, the drone was flying over the Deir Al-Asha'ir area of western Damascus before it was finally spotted and downed by their air defenses
The Syrian military said their radars tracked the drone and believe it was an Israeli UAV that was conducting a reconnaissance mission above the western countryside of Damascus.
In recent months, Israel has been frequently carrying out missile strikes in Syria due to concerns that its main geopolitical rival, Iran, which is helping the government in Damascus to fight terrorists, may use the Syrian territory as a foothold to attack the Jewish state.
On August 2, Syrian forces allegedly shot down two Israeli reconnaissance drones to the west of Syria's capital, according to local sources. Israeli military, however, did not comment on the incident, following their policy of rarely admitting their operations on Syrian territory.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Friday, the Russian military noted that militants continued to launch armed drones towards the Hmeimim air base in Latakia province. Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defenses shot down two "small-size air targets" that came from the north, from a territory held by illegal armed groups.
