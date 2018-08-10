Russian air defenses in Syria have shot down yet another unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, that was approaching the Khmeimim air base from terrorist-controlled territory, the military has said.Shooting down hostile drones has become somewhat of a routine for the Russian forces stationed in Syria's Latakia province. Over the past month the Russian air defenses have neutralized at least 25 drones approaching Khmeimim armed with various types of explosives."Russia's Khmeimim air base operates as normal," Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov said.While Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists have been almost completely driven out of Syria by the Arab army with the help of Russian air power, small pockets of jihadi resistance from various armed militant cells still operate in the war-torn country.Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly pointed out that the remaining ISIS presence in Syria centers in the US-controlled areas, while those liberated by Syrian government forces areas are slowly recovering and joining the statewide reconciliation effort.