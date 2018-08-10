Estonia has halted a NATO an aerial military drill in the Baltic countrybordering Russia after a missile was accidentally shot by a Spanish fighter jet this week.Estonia, a tiny member of the West's North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with 1.3 million population, says it yet unclear why the missile was misfired.The AMRAAM-type missile has a range of up to 100 kilometers and may have crashed into a remote nature reserve in the eastern Jogeva region not far from Estonia's border with Russia or triggered its built-in self-destruct mode and exploded in midair, Luik said.Luik said he urged Spain to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, adding he also launched a separate internal probe to review the safety regulations of arranging military air exercises.Until the completion of that review Luik saidThe Eurofighter Typhoon of the Spanish Air Force was part of NATO's Baltic air-policing mission based in Lithuania and was carrying air-to-air missiles containing up to 10 kilograms of explosives.According the Spanish Defense Ministry, two Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon 2000 jets and two French Mirage 2000 jets were taking part in a training exercise over southwestern Estonia on Tuesday, when one of the Spanish planes accidentally launched the air-to-air missile.All the jets then safely returned to their Siauliai air base in Lithuania, the ministry said, adding that it had opened its own an investigation into the incident.Ratas described the incident "horrible" and "regrettable.""I told the secretary general of NATO that it is a serious incident and we are understandably concerned about this in Estonia. Thank God that, as far as we know, no one was hurt as a result of the incident," Ratas said in the statement.However, he nevertheless praised the NATO mission as a "very important and necessary part of ensuring Estonia's security."Russia has been critical of NATO members for posing a security threat to the country.Lavrov said any military activity near Russian borders posed a security threat to Russia by NATO states comprising of Western European countries.Moscow urged the alliance to respect bilateral security agreements.