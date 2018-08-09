League leader Matteo Salvini called required vaccines "useless" and said they were "in many cases dangerous, if not harmful".Now, they won't be required.By a vote of 148 to 110 in the upper house of parliament, Italy has squashed mandatory vaccine laws and aims to be "more inclusive."The 10 required vaccinations for preschools or nurseries are now suspended, at least in terms of mandatory laws.The Five Star Movement and the League, both political parties that are often considered to have grown on the heels of Trump's rise, said they were concerned about children being excluded in communities.CNN wasn't the only mainstream outlet or pro-mandatory-vaccine advocate melting down, not by a long shot.