© Marko Djurica/Reuters

As the Syrian Army moves closer to regaining control over the last remaining militant-occupied areas, a growing number of refugees are returning to begin rebuilding their lives. RT asked some of them why they are coming home.One man who's already moved back to Aleppo told RT that normality was returning to the city as infrastructure and utilities were being repaired after more than seven years of civil war.r."Thank God safety and security are back in Syria and Zebiadani. Now we are hopefully returning home," he said.Lebanon hosts over one million registered refugees from Syria, with the government suggesting the actual number could be as high at 1.5 million. Unable to work, and facing reluctance by the Lebanese government to set up formalized camps for Syrians, many have longed to return home.While there is an estimated seven million Syrians still living abroad,, according to data gathered by the Russian Ministry of Defense.Instead, the people who fled war seem to be preoccupied with having a better life and education for their children, something their places of refuge can hardly offer. One man currently residing in Jordan said that he wanted his family to return to Syria because of his daughter growing up."We want to go back. We want to return to our beloved Syria. I want my daughter to have a future, she doesn't have it here," he said.