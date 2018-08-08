© Corinna Kern/Reuters



"[The law is] racist, massively harmful to fundamental human rights and contravenes international human rights norms, especially those forbidding laws that constitute a racist constitution... Any law that denies Palestinians their civil and national rights is racist, colonialist and illegitimate," the petition said, as quoted by the outlet.

A group of prominent Israeli Arabs, including members of the Israeli parliament - Knesset - haswhich they claim to be violating human rights, the Times of Israel newspaper reported on Tuesday.The newspaper added that the nation-state law had been adopted as basic law, meaning that it would be harder to repeal it, compared to an ordinary law.The outlet added thatThe law has been widely criticized at the international level as well, with theThe law, which was passed by Knesset in July, stipulates that only Jews living in the country have a right to self-determination while Arabs, who make up about 20 percent of the country's population, have been deprived of the same right. The law also declares Hebrew the only official language with Arabic losing the statues and becoming a language with a "special status."