The Ukrainian command has transferred a division of Polish women-snipers to the line of delimitation in the zone of the so-called "Operation of Joint Forces" ("OOS"). This was reported by Lieutenant Colonel Andrei Marochko, the official representative of the People's Militia of the People's Republic of Lugansk."In parallel with this, competitions of snipers from units located on the contact line of combat were held in the operational-tactical grouping (OTG) Sever. The most ruthless killers will get enrolled in classes with foreign instructors. The classes will run through August-September this year," the lieutenant colonel added.Recall also, on July 17 it was reported that France will equip the Ukrainian troops with complexes for detecting snipers.On July 6 it became known that Kiev had formed four combined sniper detachments for provocative shooting in the Donbass.A group of female snipers from the Baltics arrived in the village of Valuiskoye in the occupied Stanichno-Lugansky district of the LPR. The mercenaries settled in one of the private houses. This was reported to the hotline of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Lugansk People's Republic by a member of the Ukrainian police, according to the press center of the LPR Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR."On June 4, a staff member of one of the district departments of the so-called "State Institution for Ukraine in the Lugansk region" called a hotline of the MVD LPR, who was temporarily detached for service in the Stanitsa Luganskaya area.Note that in the spring of 2017 groups of female snipers from the Baltic States were spotted in the LPR.In the spring of 2017, the DPR intelligence service reported that a division of Witches arrived in the Artemovsk district, which is staffed by the Nazis of the "Right Sector" (an extremist organization banned in Russia.) - Ed. The structure of the unit includes a female group of snipers.