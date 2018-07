Seismographs going crazy on Lombok, Indonesia

Here the latest volcanic news with some new eruptions at Ibu (Indonesia) and Karymsky (Russia) and some updates about the ongoing volcanic activity at Rinjani (Indonesia), Ambae (Vanuatu), Kilauea (USA), Sierra Negra (Galapagos) and Villarica (Chile).The(at 30.07 / 10:00 local) ranging between M5.7 and M2.1., stranding more than 500 hikers... Their evacuation in helicopters was sheduled for today.Sources: media In the Moluccas, a Volcano discovery team observedon the western flanks of Gunung Ibu.Seismicity has been high for the last few days. Only on July 28th, 113 eruptive earthquakes, 129 emission earthquakes, 45 avalanche earthquakes, and 4 distant tectonic earthquakes were reported.with 125, 136, 32 avalanche events, and 4 distant earthquakes, respectively.Here a video showing Ibu activity from 27. to 29.Nov. 2015:Sources: 29 Jul 2018 - Vona In Kamchatka, the Karymsky volcano shows a high volcanic activity ejecting ashes since July 14, 2018. On July 29, the emissions of ash and steam rose 1,500-2,000 meters asl., drifting 33 km to the southeast of the volcanic peak.dispersing over 92 km to the northeast.Source: KVERT Observable is an important SO2 plume associated with the July 26-27 eruptions on Ambae, as well as SO2 emissions from the East Rift Zone ofOn July 29, 2018, a short window in the cloud cover shows the summit of Villarica with incandescence; it is stronger than that observed in recent days, and shows two active orifices.A video of the crater that is filling up:There is maybe a larger eruption building up. Keep safe! Be aware! Be prepared!