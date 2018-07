© USGS



New lava island is forming in Hawaii

Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupts again on La Reunion Island

Anak Krakatau in Indonesia is going crazy

Deep subterranean connection found between two Japan volcanoes

Small eruption at Nishinoshima, Japan

Öræfajökull volcano is inflating and preparing for an eruption

Makushin volcano in Alaska

© AVO/ USGS



New volcano discovered on Io

a new heat source close to the south pole

Volcanoes are exploding everywhere,: A small lava island formed off Kapoho, Hawaii. The Piton de la Fournaise volcano on La Reunion Inland stared erupting again on July 13, 2018. The Öræfajökull volcano in Iceland is inflating and preparing for a next major eruption. Continuous intense explosions of Anak Krakatau in Indonesia are heard over 42 kms around. A new volcano has been discovered on Io, one of Jupiter's moon. And some other pictures and videos from around the world.A tiny new island of lava has formed on the northernmost part of the ocean entry. During this morning's overflight, HVO's field crew noticed the island was oozing lava similar to the lava oozing from the broad flow front along the coastline. By USGS A tiny new island of lava has formed on the northernmost part of the ocean entry off Kapoho, scientists say, as Fissure 8 continues to be the primary erupting vent on Kīlauea's lower East Rift Zone.During this morning's overflight, a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field crew "noticed the island was oozing lava similar to the lava oozing from the broad flow front along the coastline."The Piton de la Fournaise volcano situated on the Reunion erupted again on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 03:30 after only 42 days of rest. The eruption ended on the same day at 22:00 after 18 hours and 30 minutes of eruption:This was the third eruption in 2018. The previous eruption started on April 27, 2018 and ended on Friday, June 1, 2018,14 hours and 40 minutes. Reunion-extreme Krakatau is going crazy ...100 times explosion a day ... very loudHere a video of the current seismicity:That is justThe explosive activity of the volcano continues and seems to be increasing with strombolian to vulcanian-style explosions from the summit crater. Ash plumes can be seen on satellite imagery now, but so far have been low and do not affect air traffic significantly. - Volcano Discovery Scientists have confirmed for the first time thatThe observations from the two volcanos-Aira caldera and Kirishima-show that the two were connected through a common subterranean magma source in the months leading up to the 2011 eruption of Kirishima. - Phys.org Nishinoshima has erupted again. Brownon July 12, 2018 at noon.In a statement sent out yesterday (13-July-2018) by Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management it is madeCurrently, the volcano has accumulated the same volume that accumulated inside Eyjafjallajökull volcano before it erupted in 2010 and still continue to accumulate magma. Each magma injections triggers a seismic swarm. Currently there is no signs of an imminent eruption. But this might change without warning. - Jonfr Makushin volcano summit overflight on July 10, 2018 shows aescaping from the crater of the wolcano. Alert level remains green:Here is a satellite image of the most recent lava at Cleveland. This Worldview-3 satellite image was collected on July 10, 2018 and shows an 80-meter diameter circularIt also shows minor steam emissions.NASA Juno data indicate another possible volcano on Jupiter moon Io.Data collected by NASA's Juno spacecraft using its Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument point toof Io that could indicate a previously undiscovered volcano on the small moon of Jupiter. The infrared data were, when Juno was about 290,000 miles (470,000 kilometers) away from the moon. - JPL NASA Volcanoes are exploding everywhere, even deep in our Solar System. Be prepared! Get Ready!