New lava island is forming in Hawaii
A tiny new island of lava has formed on the northernmost part of the ocean entry off Kapoho, scientists say, as Fissure 8 continues to be the primary erupting vent on Kīlauea's lower East Rift Zone.
During this morning's overflight, a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field crew "noticed the island was oozing lava similar to the lava oozing from the broad flow front along the coastline."
Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupts again on La Reunion Island
The Piton de la Fournaise volcano situated on the Reunion erupted again on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 03:30 after only 42 days of rest. The eruption ended on the same day at 22:00 after 18 hours and 30 minutes of eruption:
This was the third eruption in 2018. The previous eruption started on April 27, 2018 and ended on Friday, June 1, 2018, lasting an amazing 34 days 14 hours and 40 minutes. Reunion-extreme
Anak Krakatau in Indonesia is going crazy
Krakatau is going crazy ...100 times explosion a day ... very loud could be heard untill Carita 42 km away. Here a video of the current seismicity:
Comment: "Child of Krakatoa": Mount Anak Krakatau on alert following small eruption and increased thermal radiation levels
That is just too much compared to the 'normal seismicity' of the volcano. The explosive activity of the volcano continues and seems to be increasing with strombolian to vulcanian-style explosions from the summit crater. Ash plumes can be seen on satellite imagery now, but so far have been low and do not affect air traffic significantly. - Volcano Discovery
Deep subterranean connection found between two Japan volcanoes
Comment: Similarly, a magma plume stretching all the way from Mexico was found beneath Yellowstone supervolcano.
Small eruption at Nishinoshima, Japan
Nishinoshima has erupted again. Brown smoke was observed coming out of the crater after Nishinoshima volcano erupted for the first time in 11 months on July 12, 2018 at noon.
Öræfajökull volcano is inflating and preparing for an eruption
Comment: Activity in Iceland is really heating up:
- Growing, deforming, shaking: Iceland's largest volcano Öræfajökull showing clear signs of unrest for last 18 months
- Powerful earthquake in Bárðarðarbunga, Iceland, one of Vatnajökull's monster volcanoes
- Largest landslide ever to hit Iceland - Follows wettest May and darkest June on record
In a statement sent out yesterday (13-July-2018) by Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management it is made clear that Öræfajökull volcano is now inflating at considerable rate. Currently, the volcano has accumulated the same volume that accumulated inside Eyjafjallajökull volcano before it erupted in 2010 and still continue to accumulate magma. Each magma injections triggers a seismic swarm. Currently there is no signs of an imminent eruption. But this might change without warning. - Jonfr
Makushin volcano in Alaska
Makushin volcano summit overflight on July 10, 2018 shows a small plume of ash and vapor escaping from the crater of the wolcano. Alert level remains green:
Here is a satellite image of the most recent lava at Cleveland. This Worldview-3 satellite image was collected on July 10, 2018 and shows an 80-meter diameter circular lava flow that was extruded in late June 2018. It also shows minor steam emissions.
New volcano discovered on Io
NASA Juno data indicate another possible volcano on Jupiter moon Io.
a new heat source close to the south pole of Io that could indicate a previously undiscovered volcano on the small moon of Jupiter. The infrared data were collected on Dec. 16, 2017, when Juno was about 290,000 miles (470,000 kilometers) away from the moon. - JPL NASA
Comment: Along with volcanic activity there's an increase in landslides, fissures and sinkholes, and we're seeing a similar rise in events occurring throughout our solar system: