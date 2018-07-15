hawaii new island
© USGS
A tiny new island of lava has formed on the northernmost part of the ocean entry. During this morning’s overflight, HVO’s field crew noticed the island was oozing lava similar to the lava oozing from the broad flow front along the coastline. By
Volcanoes are exploding everywhere, even deep in our Solar System: A small lava island formed off Kapoho, Hawaii. The Piton de la Fournaise volcano on La Reunion Inland stared erupting again on July 13, 2018. The Öræfajökull volcano in Iceland is inflating and preparing for a next major eruption. Continuous intense explosions of Anak Krakatau in Indonesia are heard over 42 kms around. A new volcano has been discovered on Io, one of Jupiter's moon. And some other pictures and videos from around the world.

A tiny new island of lava has formed on the northernmost part of the ocean entry. During this morning's overflight, HVO's field crew noticed the island was oozing lava similar to the lava oozing from the broad flow front along the coastline. By USGS

New lava island is forming in Hawaii


Comment: New tiny island of lava forms off Hawaii island


A tiny new island of lava has formed on the northernmost part of the ocean entry off Kapoho, scientists say, as Fissure 8 continues to be the primary erupting vent on Kīlauea's lower East Rift Zone.

During this morning's overflight, a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field crew "noticed the island was oozing lava similar to the lava oozing from the broad flow front along the coastline."


Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupts again on La Reunion Island

The Piton de la Fournaise volcano situated on the Reunion erupted again on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 03:30 after only 42 days of rest. The eruption ended on the same day at 22:00 after 18 hours and 30 minutes of eruption:


This was the third eruption in 2018. The previous eruption started on April 27, 2018 and ended on Friday, June 1, 2018, lasting an amazing 34 days 14 hours and 40 minutes. Reunion-extreme

Anak Krakatau in Indonesia is going crazy

Krakatau is going crazy ...100 times explosion a day ... very loud could be heard untill Carita 42 km away. Here a video of the current seismicity:



Comment: "Child of Krakatoa": Mount Anak Krakatau on alert following small eruption and increased thermal radiation levels



That is just too much compared to the 'normal seismicity' of the volcano. The explosive activity of the volcano continues and seems to be increasing with strombolian to vulcanian-style explosions from the summit crater. Ash plumes can be seen on satellite imagery now, but so far have been low and do not affect air traffic significantly. - Volcano Discovery

Deep subterranean connection found between two Japan volcanoes

deep subterranean connection between two Japan volcanoes

Study finds deep subterranean connection between two Japan volcanoes
Scientists have confirmed for the first time that radical changes of one volcano in southern Japan was the direct result of an erupting volcano 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) away. The observations from the two volcanos-Aira caldera and Kirishima-show that the two were connected through a common subterranean magma source in the months leading up to the 2011 eruption of Kirishima. - Phys.org


Comment: Similarly, a magma plume stretching all the way from Mexico was found beneath Yellowstone supervolcano.


Small eruption at Nishinoshima, Japan

Nishinoshima has erupted again. Brown smoke was observed coming out of the crater after Nishinoshima volcano erupted for the first time in 11 months on July 12, 2018 at noon.

Öræfajökull volcano is inflating and preparing for an eruption


Comment: Activity in Iceland is really heating up:


In a statement sent out yesterday (13-July-2018) by Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management it is made clear that Öræfajökull volcano is now inflating at considerable rate. Currently, the volcano has accumulated the same volume that accumulated inside Eyjafjallajökull volcano before it erupted in 2010 and still continue to accumulate magma. Each magma injections triggers a seismic swarm. Currently there is no signs of an imminent eruption. But this might change without warning. - Jonfr


Makushin volcano in Alaska

Makushin volcano summit overflight on July 10, 2018 shows a small plume of ash and vapor escaping from the crater of the wolcano. Alert level remains green:


Here is a satellite image of the most recent lava at Cleveland. This Worldview-3 satellite image was collected on July 10, 2018 and shows an 80-meter diameter circular lava flow that was extruded in late June 2018. It also shows minor steam emissions.

Cleveland volcano, Aleutian Islands, Alaska July 2018.
© AVO/ USGS
Cleveland volcano, Aleutian Islands, Alaska July 2018.
New volcano discovered on Io

NASA Juno data indicate another possible volcano on Jupiter moon Io.

NASA Juno data indicate another possible volcano on Jupiter moon Io.
© NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM
This annotated image highlights the location of the new heat source close to the south pole of Io. The image was generated from data collected on Dec. 16, 2017, by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard NASA's Juno mission when the spacecraft was about 290,000 miles (470,000 kilometers) from the Jovian moon. The scale to the right of image depicts of the range of temperatures displayed in the infrared image.

Higher recorded temperatures are characterized in brighter colors - lower temperatures in darker colors.
Data collected by NASA's Juno spacecraft using its Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument point to a new heat source close to the south pole of Io that could indicate a previously undiscovered volcano on the small moon of Jupiter. The infrared data were collected on Dec. 16, 2017, when Juno was about 290,000 miles (470,000 kilometers) away from the moon. - JPL NASA

Volcanoes are exploding everywhere, even deep in our Solar System. Be prepared! Get Ready!