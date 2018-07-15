© U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY



A tiny island of lava has formed north of the Kapoho ocean entry on Hawaii island.During a Friday morning flight, a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field crew noticed the new island oozing lava and producing a steam plume along the coastline.HVO believes the new island could be part of the fissure 8 lava flow, which continues to flow into the ocean. It could also be a submarine tumulus that's created when slow-moving lava pushes the earth's outermost crust above sea level.