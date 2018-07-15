A tiny island is seen off the coast of Hawaii island. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory’s field crew noticed the new island on Friday.
A tiny island of lava has formed north of the Kapoho ocean entry on Hawaii island.

During a Friday morning flight, a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field crew noticed the new island oozing lava and producing a steam plume along the coastline.

HVO believes the new island could be part of the fissure 8 lava flow, which continues to flow into the ocean. It could also be a submarine tumulus that's created when slow-moving lava pushes the earth's outermost crust above sea level.