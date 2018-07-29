© AP Photo/Evan Vucci



"If economic growth continues at this pace, the U.S. economy will double in size more than 10 years faster than it would have under either President Bush or President Obama," Trump said in remarks from the White House.

"I happen to think we're going to do very well in our next report. I think the numbers are going to be outstanding," he said, adding that his top economic advisers told him the current rate of growth is "very, very sustainable."

"When I meet with the leaders of countries, the first thing they say in variably is, 'Mr. President, so nice to meet you. Congratulations on your economy. You're leading the world,'" Trump claimed.



He added, "America is being respected again and America is winning again because we are finally putting America first."

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow, who joined Trump and Council of Economic Advisers chief Kevin Hassett for the hastily organized appearance Friday morning. Friday's report is the first estimate of growth in the quarter and will be revised in the months ahead.