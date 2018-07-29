"I think there are problems with the Cohen testimony," Dershowitz said on Fox and Friends Sunday, when asked about Cohen reportedly preparing to tell Mueller that Trump knew in advance that son Donald Trump Jr. and campaign officials were planning to meet with Russians in hopes of obtaining dirt on Hillary Clinton, despite Trump's claims he knew nothing about the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
"It seems that he says there were other people in the room. Let's see if there were. If there were no other people, then it becomes a credibility issue. There are issues involving lawyer-client privilege. Did he learn that from his client? We don't know enough to assess that. But right now, if that's all Cohen has to offer, I doubt he'll get immunity based on that," Dershowitz said.Dershowitz then explained that Cohen's tapes could work against him if he did indeed desire immunity or leniency. Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, gave one of several audio tapes to CNN last week in which Trump and Cohen can be heard discussing how to go about buying the rights to Playboy model Karen McDougal's story about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump.
"And if they have the tapes, they don't really need him. So if I were Cohen's lawyer, I would be asking myself, has he given them enough to get immunity?" Dershowitz said. "And the worry then is that he will not only sing, not him particularly, but any person squeezed this way - sometimes not only sings but they compose" in the hopes of obtaining a better deal.
Comment: See also: