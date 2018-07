© Yana Paskova/Getty Images



"It seems that he says there were other people in the room. Let's see if there were. If there were no other people, then it becomes a credibility issue. There are issues involving lawyer-client privilege. Did he learn that from his client? We don't know enough to assess that. But right now, if that's all Cohen has to offer, I doubt he'll get immunity based on that," Dershowitz said.

"And if they have the tapes, they don't really need him. So if I were Cohen's lawyer, I would be asking myself, has he given them enough to get immunity?" Dershowitz said. "And the worry then is that he will not only sing, not him particularly, but any person squeezed this way - sometimes not only sings but they compose" in the hopes of obtaining a better deal.

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz cast doubt on whether Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime personal attorney, can get immunity from prosecution in exchange for providing information to special counsel Robert Mueller about his former client.Dershowitz said on Fox and Friends Sunday, when askedthat son Donald Trump Jr. and campaign officials were planning to meet with Russians in hopes of obtaining dirt on Hillary Clinton, despiteDershowitz then explained thatCohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, gave one of several audio tapes to CNN last week in which Trump and Cohen can be heard discussing how to go about buying the rights to Playboy model Karen McDougal's story about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump.