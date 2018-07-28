Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the CRG, Correspondent of Global Research based in Chicago

The cutting-edge issue of our time is whether humanity can survive America's rage for global dominance while failing to acknowledge its declining supremacy relative to other nations.In his must read new book, titled "Losing Military Supremacy: The Myopia of American Strategic Planning," Russian military analyst Andrei Martyanov discussed this important issue - America's inexorable decline despite spending countless trillions of dollars to remain the dominant global superpower.Russia, China, and other nations are rising, America declining politically, economically and militarily.Discretionary spending on US militarism, war-making, corporate welfare, and police state harshness come at the expense of eroding public services.The disparity between rich and most others in America is widening, poverty the leading growth industry in the world's richest country.It's permanently at war on humanity at home and abroad - Russia, China, Iran, and other sovereign independent nations considered enemies of the state for not being submissive to its will.The myth of American exceptionalism, the indispensable state, an illusory moral superiority, and military supremacy persist despite hard evidence debunking these notions.The US was at the height of its power post-WW II, maintained for some years in the post-war era, decline beginning and continuing in recent decades, notably post-9/11.It's the same dynamic dooming all other empires in history - a nation in decline because of its imperial arrogance, hubris, waging endless wars against invented enemies, and its unwillingness to change.America is a warrior state, both parties pursuing the same course, operating secretly, unaccountably, intrusively, and repressively, a self-destructive agenda.The long ago founded republic no longer exists, replaced by the imperial state, military Keynesianism, and ruinous military spending while vital homeland needs go begging, social justice disappearing.During the Cold War years, Washington got along with Soviet Russia, even if uneasily at times. Nixon went to China.Today relations with both countries are more dismal and dangerous than any previous time, possible nuclear war ominously real by accident or design.The notion of a once dominant nation in decline seems inconceivable to most Americans and its ruling authorities. Martianov lucidly explains what's suppressed in the mainstream.The US is outmatched by Russia's super-weapons, a nation using its resources wisely - unlike notorious waste, fraud and abuse in America.Months earlier, Project Censored reported a whopping $21 trillion gone missing from the federal budget from 1998 through 2015.Most of it went for militarism and war-making, a monumental black hole abuse of power, indicative of America's fall from grace, its declining power.It's able to wage war on "third-rate adversar(ies)," Martyanov explained. It would be hard-pressed confronting Iran militarily.It's no match against Russia's super-weapons, likely not against China's growing military might.It's been unable to defeat the Taliban in Afghanistan after 17 years of trying, still combating Syria after seven years of failing to topple its government.Wherever US forces show up, mass slaughter, destruction and human misery follow while vital homeland needs go begging.America's rage for dominance ignores its declining strength. Will its aim for regime change in nations matching or exceeding its military might destroy planet earth it seeks to own?Martyanov's book provides important insights into America's declining military supremacy, affecting this most vital issue of our time.