Despite decades of campaigning against them, Jeremy Corbyn is facing accusations from Remainers of being in bed with the far-right. The claim was made against the Labour leader after he gave a speech on the "benefits of Brexit."Setting out his vision for a post-Brexit Britain,A passage of the speech was picked up and paraphrased by the Leave.eu Twitter feed.Despite the accusations and Corbyn's speech being available online, Observer and Guardian journalist Carole Cadwalladr picked up on the tweet, posting:The journalist, best-known for her reports on Cambridge Analytica and the impact of big data on the Brexit referendum, followed by posting:Other Remainers, many of whom have the FBPE (follow back, Pro-European Union) acronym on their Twitter bio, were piling on the Labour leader. A Jo Maugham QC tweet, which read, "the far right loves @jeremycorbyn," was liked 648 times at the time of publication.No sooner had the attacks began than Corbyn's supporters pointed out that he had not only been the target of a far-right assassination plot, but also had spent years as an anti-racism activist. Some journalists and academics used the opportunity to clarify Corbyn's point in context, while