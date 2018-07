© Pinterest

"The US senators' initiative to toughen the anti-Russian sanctions is yet another manifestation of the anti-Russian agony. People on the Capitol Hill cannot put up with the fact that even the top officials of the United States do not perceive Russia only as an enemy," MP Leonid Slutsky (LDPR) was quoted as saying on Wednesday by TASS.



"Obviously these proposals are tied with the internal political strife that has become more intense after the Helsinki summit and they are seeking, in part, to contain President Donald Trump's activity," Slutsky, who is Chair of the State Duma's Committee for International Relations, added.

"It is absolutely fair for other nations - not only Russia - to introduce our own countermeasures to negate American restrictions. If new sanctions appear they would not be left without a due reaction."

He also drew reporters' attention to the fact that Washington continues to use various sanctions to give US producers an advantage on the world markets. According to Reuters, the motion has the backing of several senior US lawmakers, but there is also a strong lobby opposing it, primarily in the US oil and gas industry.