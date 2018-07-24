The first tremor was detected about 200 miles west-southwest of Pistol River, Oregon, near the Oregon-California border. The next eight were recorded within a few miles of the first and the 10th was only 62 miles west-southwest of Brookings.
Below are the times and magnitudes of the earthquakes:
- 4.3 magnitude at 5:16 a.m.
- 5.2 magnitude at 7:28 a.m.
- 3.3 magnitude at 7:33 a.m.
- 4.3 magnitude at 7:35 a.m.
- 3.2 magnitude at 7:38 a.m.
- 4.3 magnitude at 7:42 a.m.
- 5.4 magnitude at 7:44 a.m.
- 2.8 magnitude at 9 a.m.
- 4.9 magnitude at 10:22 a.m.
- 3.3 magnitude at 10:22 a.m.
Comment: Our planet is experiencing an ominous rise in seismic and volcanic activity, along with a variety of other phenomena such as fissures, landslides and sinkholes: