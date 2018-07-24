© USGS

4.3 magnitude at 5:16 a.m.

5.2 magnitude at 7:28 a.m.

3.3 magnitude at 7:33 a.m.

4.3 magnitude at 7:35 a.m.

3.2 magnitude at 7:38 a.m.

4.3 magnitude at 7:42 a.m.

5.4 magnitude at 7:44 a.m.

2.8 magnitude at 9 a.m.

4.9 magnitude at 10:22 a.m.

3.3 magnitude at 10:22 a.m.

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Southern Oregon Coast early Tuesday at 5:16 a.m. Within the following hours, nine more earthquakes were recorded in the same area.The first tremor was detected about 200 miles west-southwest of Pistol River, Oregon, near the Oregon-California border. The next eight were recorded within a few miles of the first and the 10th was only 62 miles west-southwest of Brookings.Below are the times and magnitudes of the earthquakes:The first earthquake shook about nine miles beneath Earth's surface.