Gorda escarpment oregon 10 quakes coast
© USGS
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Southern Oregon Coast early Tuesday at 5:16 a.m. Within the following hours, nine more earthquakes were recorded in the same area.

The first tremor was detected about 200 miles west-southwest of Pistol River, Oregon, near the Oregon-California border. The next eight were recorded within a few miles of the first and the 10th was only 62 miles west-southwest of Brookings.

Below are the times and magnitudes of the earthquakes:
  • 4.3 magnitude at 5:16 a.m.
  • 5.2 magnitude at 7:28 a.m.
  • 3.3 magnitude at 7:33 a.m.
  • 4.3 magnitude at 7:35 a.m.
  • 3.2 magnitude at 7:38 a.m.
  • 4.3 magnitude at 7:42 a.m.
  • 5.4 magnitude at 7:44 a.m.
  • 2.8 magnitude at 9 a.m.
  • 4.9 magnitude at 10:22 a.m.
  • 3.3 magnitude at 10:22 a.m.
The first earthquake shook about nine miles beneath Earth's surface.