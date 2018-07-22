A Colombian human rights group funded by the U.S. government and leftwing billionaire George Soros is attacking Judicial Watch for exposing its ties to the country's famously violent Marxist guerrilla. Judicial Watch's involvement is on behalf ofThe cash flows through the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and is used to support extremist groups that want to rewrite Colombia's history byfrom the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC), the guerrilla formed by communist farmers in the country's central region,The movement, supported by the Obama administration, alsoIn March Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against USAID and the State Department for records relating to their funding of the political activities of OSF groups in Colombia. Among them is athat claims to promote human rights and is run by a leftwing attorney named Rodrigo Uprimny. Both Soros and Uncle Sam fill Dejusticia's coffers and Uprimny is considered one of the FARC's biggest allies and promoters. A Colombian news report describes Dejusticia aswhich includes personal sessions with Colombia's president. Because It's impossible for the FARC to erase its crimes it depends on the well-known attorney's systematic defense which makes a mockery of victims, the news report states. Like Judicial Watch, the news agency is also a target of Dejusticia's attacks.In a lengthy piece on its website and in a social media posting, Dejusticia blasts Judicial Watch for investigating its leader as well as other leftist figures funded with American tax dollars in the region. Dejusticia's director accuses Judicial Watch of being a racist organization that strives to bring down progressive democracies and uses its name to trick Latin Americans into thinking that it's a serious group like Human Rights Watch.The piece further accuses Judicial Watch of falsely reporting that ISIS is operating in Mexico, a story published three years ago as part of an ongoing investigation into the national security threats along the southern border.. They confirm that ISIS established a base near El Paso, Texas around eight miles from the U.S. border in an area known as "Anapra" situated just west of Ciudad Juárez in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. In a social media post Dejusticia encourages those committed to the truth, democracy and human rights to denounce Judicial Watch. One Colombian man responded to the order by posting that it's well known that the Open Society and Uprimny are actively seeking to impose totalitarianism in Colombia.As part of the same investigation into the U.S.-funded Soros agenda in Latin America,He's a Colombian attorney and former judge namedwho runs the UN-backed International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), a controversial body known to utilize measures that threaten the impoverished Central American nation's sovereignty. As a lawyer in Colombia, Velásquez aligned with the FARC.Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe says thatDuring eight years as Colombia's president Uribe's hardline security stance transformed the country from a notoriously violent narcoterrorism state to a thriving democracy. Velásquez abuses the justice system to persecute his political enemies, according to Uribe, who currently serves in Colombia's senate. Incredibly, Velásquez was in Washington D.C. a few months ago to promote his leftist agenda in Central America. Weeks later