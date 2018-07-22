Obama on Trump Relationship

Donald Trump responds to President Obama's criticism

How many men and women in the military lost their commanding officer during the Obama will you do for me litmus testing? How many men and women joined the military believing they fight for the honor and pride of a nation? How many men and women in the military will stand up for their Commander and Chief, the president of the United States Donald Trump? Every commander who was forced to leave the career he or she loved because they didn't pass the Obama be my slave litmus. Best move for the sitting president would be to reactivate the commanders who chose country and people over corporate and greed. Never in the history of the United States has a losing party stooped so low, that they don't even have to put an "S" on their chests. Everyone can see it's the work of satan. Americans are watching the agents of satan expose themselves in an effort to depose the sitting president of the United States, who has disrupted the flow of the new world order.Obama also noted that he's tried to impress upon Trump that running the White House is different than any other job. "You can't manage it the way you would manage a family business," Obama said. "You have to have a strong team around you. You have to respect for institutions and the process to make good decisions because you are inherently reliant on other folks." Obama added that he has also talked to the president-elect. (Trump finding out now, who in those agencies still works for Obama and the deep state)Republican presidential nominee Trump weighs in on his blunt remarks and campaign strategy on 'The O'Reilly Factor'. What Americans are seeing now is the truth and it's coming from the present presidential administration, and not the past administration of Obama/Clinton, that continue to spill over facts that so much was corrupt. The fear of the Americans knowing how many trillions have gone to buy, bribe, and live the high life. No one was ever expected Hillary Clinton to lose and the money to stop flowing. It did and Trump isn't giving it away like the past presidents and panic has set in. How are they going to pay the bills, if the American people aren't forking it over anymore? Trump closed the doors on the American free for all and now the rest of the world can suffer, while the work to "Make America Great Again" fights to survive the corruption!