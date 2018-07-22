There is a "different set of standards" for the Clintons and those associated with them that drives Americans mad, Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer said Thursday night on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."Schweizer lamented.Fox News host Tucker Carlson broke the news Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that special counsel Robert Mueller offered Tony Podesta - brother of John Podesta, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman - immunity in exchange for testifying against Paul Manafort.Manafort, who was briefly President Donald Trump's campaign chairman, is awaiting trial on charges pertaining to bank fraud and his failure to register as a foreign agent, among others.Carlson said. "Only one of them made the mistake of chairing Donald Trump's presidential campaign."Schweizer, who wrote "Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich," noted that Podesta Group founder Tony Podesta also failed to register as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) for his lobbying work with a Ukrainian group."It's a little bit like granting immunity to Bonnie to get a Clyde," Schweizer said. "The root of the problem with Paul Manafort - and there are many, and I think they need to be investigated and he needs to be held into account - a lot of it involves the foreign agent registration act, FARA, and the fact that he was doing a lot of work for foreign clients, lobbying work or consulting work, and he was not revealing that or registering with the Department of Justice.""Well, guess what?," he added. "This question of justice - why is it that the the FARA violations of Paul Manafort should be prosecuted ... but why in the case of Tony Podesta are they not? It's mystifying, and it's only going to further frustrate Americans, who again believe there are different standards."Schweizer also reacted to a Wednesday New York Times report revealing that the same Russian groups that hacked the Democratic National Committee (DNC) during the 2016 U.S. presidential election also participated in cyberattacks targeting the Department of State during Clinton's time as secretary of state.The FBI conducted a highly politicized probe into Clinton's use of a private email server to conduct official business as secretary of state. Former FBI Director James Comey ultimately exonerated Clinton in July 2016, finding her actions "extremely careless.""Here's the problem, is, you look at every step of this investigation of the Clinton email scandal. You have sloppiness on the part of the FBI," Schweizer said.Noting that Clinton deleted 30,000 emails that were "by nature classified" upon their creation, he lamented that there was "no accountability whatsoever.""This is the deep rot of the FBI. It requires further investigation," Schweizer advised.