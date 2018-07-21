However, bucking the mainstream sheeple narrative, in a new RT interview, Paul praised how United States President Donald Trump handled himself at a meeting in Helsinki, Finland this week with Russia President Vladimir Putin. Says Paul, "I was sort of pleased with the way Trump handled himself." In particular, Paul comments that Trump emphasized the benefit of "peaceful negotiations," something Paul supports, calling it "a step in the right direction."
"I was very pleased with what went on today," Paul said. He added that if the two leaders ever had a serious discussion, "I guess it would come out on how much we've been involved when we shouldn't be involved, for instance in Ukraine, and how that occurred."Paul also addressed the US media, calling it a "big problem." When asked by RT why the US media already seems angry about the meeting between the two presidents, he said:
"But if they don't want to concentrate on those problems and they want to look forward I think that is great... I think the next best step ever would be for us to reassess this and say that Trump's going in the right direction and talk him into getting rid of the sanctions on Russia."
"It's hard to say, but we usually describe that there is a secret government that likes to control things and most people know what we talk about when we talk about the 'deep state.' And they do have a lot of clout, they are very much involved in the media and the leadership of both parties, so both parties and the media are very, very, annoyed with Trump [being so] independent."As a next step after the Trump-Putin meeting, Paul suggests that Trump should work to eliminate US sanctions against Russia. Referring to the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity of which Paul is the chairman, Paul says:
"Of course, we believe very strongly at the institute that trade is very important, and that's why we don't like to see protectionism and tariffs and sanctions and all these kinds of things."Paul also addressed the recent indictment of 12 Russian individuals by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, saying there is "an argument why Russia is an enemy and we have to quit talking to them and I think it's just a propaganda stunt and I think those indictments were more about propaganda than seeking justice."
Watch Paul's complete interview here.