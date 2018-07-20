The Russian Foreign Ministry's Twitter account has launched a campaign in support of a Russian gun activist jailed in the US for 'acting as an unregistered agent' , opening a floodgate of crude and abusive comments.Butina, 29, is currently awaiting trial in Washington DC, arrested last week on charges of conspiracy to act, and acting as, an agent of a foreign government without proper notice. Her lawyer says the trial is being politicized and Russian embassy staff were only allowed to visit her in jail on Thursday. Now, the Foreign Ministry is trying to raise awareness of the case, by launching the hashtag #FreeMariaButina and changing its profile picture to Maria's photo on Twitter.What resulted was a deluge of crude smears and bizarre hyperbole from a diverse squad of anti-Russian, anti-Republican and pro-establishment figures.Although her melodramatic proclamation was cheered by a large number of like-minded keyboard warriors, there were a number of (Russian?) Twitter users who questioned Cadwalladr language choice.One commenter then regurgitated a remarkably thoughtful tweet, in reference to Assistant US Attorney Erik M. Kenerson accusing Butina of using sex to gain influence within conservative political circles.There was, of course, a whole slew of highly original jokes playing on the word 'free,' with many implying sexual favors. Because nothing says "#metoo" like a writer for Shareblue degrading a woman because she's Russian.Meanwhile, Bellingcat's Eliot Higgins has tried to hijack the #FreeMaria hashtag to peddle his latest investigations.The judge presiding over Butina's case has ordered that she remain in prison, agreeing with federal prosecutors that she was a flight risk.However, Butina's attorney, Robert Driscoll, argued that his client was arrested as she was packing to move to South Dakota, and that she was willing to postpone that move and check in regularly if she were released.The Russian Foreign Ministry called her arrest politically motivated to disrupt the Helsinki summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.