Lisa Page
© ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Congressional leaders have praised the testimony of former FBI agent Lisa Page in recent days and have said that they found her testimony to be very credible as some of them claim she gave a very different account of events than her former lover, disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that there were "significant differences" in Page's testimony compared to the testimony given by Strzok and that she gave congressional investigators new information they did not previously have.


"In many cases, she admits that the text messages mean exactly what they say, as opposed to Agent Strzok, who thinks that we've all misinterpreted his own words on any text message that might be negative," Ratcliff told reporters on Monday, according to ABC News.

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) agreed with Ratcliffe's statement, saying, "She's certainly more cooperative than Peter Strzok was and the pieces of information filled in some blanks along the way, but we've got a huge jigsaw puzzle to put together."

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) told Fox News' "FOX & Friends" that Page gave Congress "more insights to who was involved in what."

"She's a more contrite person," Gohmert said. "But make no mistake, she's a Democrat, she wanted Hillary to win and she did not want Trump to win, and that's been obvious."

Gohmert then took a shot at former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, saying, "When I hear Brennan or Clapper either saying the kind of things they've been saying recently, then it tells me, wow, we must be getting close to them. Those guilty dogs are barking pretty loud."

Gohmert noted that Page answered questions before FBI lawyers had an opportunity to prevent her from talking, adding, "I think she'll be a good witness."


Rep.Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also gave a positive assessment of Page, saying, "I found Lisa Page to be more credible than Peter Strzok."

"I didn't agree with her characterization of every text message and every piece of evidence," Gaetz added, "but we did not see the smug attitude from Lisa Page that we saw from Peter Strzok."