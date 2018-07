© ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Congressional leaders have praised the testimony of former FBI agent Lisa Page in recent days and have said that they found her testimony to be very credible as some of them claim she gave a very different account of events than her former lover, disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok.Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that there were "significant differences" in Page's testimony compared to the testimony given by Strzok and that she gave congressional investigators new information they did not previously have.Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) told Fox News' "FOX & Friends" that Page gave Congress "more insights to who was involved in what.""She's a more contrite person," Gohmert said. "But make no mistake, she's a Democrat, she wanted Hillary to win and she did not want Trump to win, and that's been obvious."Gohmert then took a shot at former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, saying,Gohmert noted that Page answered questions before FBI lawyers had an opportunity to prevent her from talking, adding, "I think she'll be a good witness."Rep.Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also gave a positive assessment of Page, saying , "I found Lisa Page to be more credible than Peter Strzok.""I didn't agree with her characterization of every text message and every piece of evidence," Gaetz added, "but we did not see the smug attitude from Lisa Page that we saw from Peter Strzok."