Rep. Gohmert: I've talked to FBI agents around the country. You've embarrassed them. You've embarrassed yourself. And I can't help but wonder when I see you sitting there with a little smirk how many times did you look so innocent into your wife's eyes and lie to her about Lisa Page?

On Thursday the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee held a joint hearing with former top FBI invesigator Peter Strzok.Rep. Louie Gohmert didn't hold back when it was his time to question the scandal-plagued FBI investigator.The Democrats erupted after Gohmert's comments.