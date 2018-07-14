The hearing quickly devolved into chaos as contentious FBI agent Peter Strzok refused to answer his first question on how many interviews he held before the bogus investigation of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.
Rep. Louie Gohmert didn't hold back when it was his time to question the scandal-plagued FBI investigator.
Gohmert called out Strzok for his record of infidelity and lies!
WOW!
Rep. Gohmert: I've talked to FBI agents around the country. You've embarrassed them. You've embarrassed yourself. And I can't help but wonder when I see you sitting there with a little smirk how many times did you look so innocent into your wife's eyes and lie to her about Lisa Page?The Democrats erupted after Gohmert's comments.
They have no problem name-calling President Trump or his supporters but hate it when liberal hack Strzok gets publicly exposed!
Comment: LOL! You can hear Maxine Waters fire back: "You need yo' medication!"
Seriously though, good on Gohmert for calling out the sociopath. It's going to be so good to see that smirking asshat go to jail.
See also: