Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.On Thursday the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee held a joint hearing with former top FBI invesigator Peter Strzok.Chairman Gowdy destroyed Peter Strzok in his opening comments describing the undeniable bias of Peter Strzok in the Clinton email investigation and the Russian collusion investigation against President Trump.Strzok sent several messages to hie lover Lisa PageStrzok was a top agent at the Obama FBI.