Comey Mueller Strzok
© AP; Ron Sachs/CNP
James Comey, Robert Mueller and Peter Strzok
Trump-hating FBI official Peter Strzok created a fake timeline of the Weiner email recovery in order to leave a misleading record for the file.

Strzok also created this document to get everyone in Comey's inner circle on the same page.

This is similar to what Susan Rice did when she sent herself a bizarre email on the same day Donald Trump was being sworn into office.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry reported on this Thursday night.


Congress knew about the Weiner emails in September of 2016 after a whistleblower in the FBI tipped them off

"We had whistleblowers that came to us in late September of 2016 who talked to us about this laptop sitting up in New York that had additional emails on it," Nunes recently told Laura Ingraham.


The House Intelligence Committee had that but we couldn't do anything with it," Nunes continued.

The FBI seized Weiner's laptop after he was caught sexting with an underage teenager and discovered classified information on the disgraced politician's computer.

Then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe knew about Hillary's emails on Weiner's laptop as early as September of 2016 and didn't alert the bureau for an entire MONTH.

The FBI waited over a month to obtain a warrant to review emails on Weiner's laptop.

Peter Strzok is going to testify in front of Congress next week.