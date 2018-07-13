strzok smirk hearing

Peter Strzok's 'duper's delight'
While Peter Strzok's marathon Congressional testimony was full of bickering, chaos and drama - mostly between members of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees - a clip of the disgraced FBI agent's seemingly giddy reaction after answering a question is creeping people out.


Some have suggested that Strzok's reaction was "Duper's delight" - a hidden smirk that slips out at an inappropriate moment when a liar celebrates a successful manipulation.


People are thoroughly creeped out:





Strzok contorted his face into a wide variety of unsettling expressions:



But no, this guy's seething hatred of Donald Trump didn't seep into his investigation...