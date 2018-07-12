Bob Goodlatte (R-VA)

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA)
On Tuesday night Trump-hating FBI lawyer Lisa Page and her legal counsel announced she will not appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday despite a Congressional subpoena.

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Lisa Page to appear in a closed-door interview Wednesday.

But just like every other Deep State operative, Lisa Page believes she's above the law.

Page's lawyer argued her client wasn't given enough time to prepare for the interview and was not allowed to review requested documents at the FBI on Tuesday.

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte released a statement late Tuesday night on Lisa Page.

Goodlatte said it appears "key witness" Lisa Page has something to hide and Congress will use all tools at their disposal to obtain her testimony.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters he's willing to hold Lisa Page in contempt of Congress if she continues to defy a Congressional subpoena.

Page's lawyers hit back Wednesday claiming the former FBI lawyer is being bullied by Congress. Oh please!

Fox News' Catherine Herridge is reporting GOP lawmakers may force Strzok and Page to appear together on Capitol Hill.

"She [Lisa Page] should comply [with the subpoena] now before she's held in contempt of Congress which could happen as soon as Friday," Chairman Goodlatte said.

Goodlatte also said Congress sent the US Marshals to Lisa Page's house three times after she rejected the subpoena in order to reach her!