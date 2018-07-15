© Fox News



Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page appeared on Capitol Hill Friday for a closed-door deposition.Fox News' Catherine Herridge tried to ask Lisa Page questions as the former FBI lawyer briskly walked into her deposition. Lisa Page refused to answer questions. "She basically just plowed through the reporters," Catherine Herridge said.Lisa Page did, however, answer questions during her deposition that Peter Strzok refused to.GOP lawmakers who were present at Page's closed-door deposition are saying they learned a lot of new information from the ex-FBI lawyer.Friday's revelation the DOJ had not notified Lisa Page of Congress' outstanding interview requests for over 7 months may be the last straw for GOP lawmakers; it's way past time to get rid of Rod Rosenstein.