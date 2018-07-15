Lisa Page hearing
© Fox News
Lisa Page
Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page appeared on Capitol Hill Friday for a closed-door deposition.

Fox News' Catherine Herridge tried to ask Lisa Page questions as the former FBI lawyer briskly walked into her deposition. Lisa Page refused to answer questions. "She basically just plowed through the reporters," Catherine Herridge said.


Lisa Page did, however, answer questions during her deposition that Peter Strzok refused to.

GOP lawmakers who were present at Page's closed-door deposition are saying they learned a lot of new information from the ex-FBI lawyer.

Republican Lawmakers focused on the FBI's use of informants during the 2016 election and the meaning of her text messages with Peter Strzok, according to Politico Congress reporter, Kyle Cheney.



Rep. Ratcliffe (R-TX) says Lisa Page answered many questions Strzok didn't and lawmakers learned a lot of new information. No details were provided.



Rep. Gaetz (R-FL) says Lisa Page's answers heightened his concern about whether the FBI was driving toward a "desired outcome" it its Russia probe.



Rep. Meadows (R-NC) says Page answered more questions than Strzok because the FBI counsel was less intrusive.



All three GOP lawmakers declined to say whether Page's testimony was consistent with Peter Strzok's.



Fox News Senate reporter, Chad Pergram says Meadows claimed Lisa Page is a very credible witness and falsely accused of not being willing to cooperate.



Meadows also said public testimony from Lisa Page is not on the horizon and that a public hearing will be a decision for Chairman Goodlatte or Gowdy.



Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows dropped a bombshell on Friday afternoon and said it appears the DOJ is continuing their efforts to keep material facts and even witnesses from Congress.


Friday's revelation the DOJ had not notified Lisa Page of Congress' outstanding interview requests for over 7 months may be the last straw for GOP lawmakers; it's way past time to get rid of Rod Rosenstein.