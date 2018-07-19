Puppet Masters
Trump: Fake News media whipping up hysteria to get US into major confrontation with Russia
RT
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 15:33 UTC
"The Fake News Media wants so badly to see a major confrontation with Russia, even a confrontation that could lead to war. They are pushing so recklessly hard and hate the fact that I'll probably have a good relationship with Putin. We are doing MUCH better than any other country!" the US president tweeted on Thursday.
Shortly after accusing the media of pushing for confrontation with Russia, Trump tweeted that he looked forward to meeting Putin again so that the two leaders could finalize plans for cooperation between Washington and Moscow.
"The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more. There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems...but they can ALL be solved!" he wrote.
Monday's summit in Helsinki has inspired a barrage of sensational headlines, with some outlets even openly comparing the meeting between the two leaders as a modern-day Pearl Harbor.
In a similar tweet from Wednesday, Trump denounced these extreme characterizations of his summit with the Russian president. "Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It's called Trump Derangement Syndrome!"
As a presidential candidate, Trump campaigned on the pledge that he would attempt to mend relations with Moscow, repeatedly insisting that "getting along with Russia is a good thing."
While 71 percent of Republicans approve of Trump's handling of Russia, the media seem almost disappointed that there's not more open hostility between the two nuclear powers.
The mainstream media are "almost unanimously endorsing the idea that we have to have an enemy," former US congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul told RT. "And at this point - especially for the last 20 years - they've been working very hard to make Russia the enemy, and I think this is wrong."
Coverage of Helsinki summit dominated by apocalyptic headlines and ominous tweets
Former CIA director, now MSNBC contributor, John Brennan exemplified the post-summit mood among Russiagate enthusiasts, tweeting that Trump's behavior at the joint press conference with Putin was "nothing short of treasonous."
"You have been watching one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader that I have ever seen," CNN anchor Anderson Cooper declared after the press conference wrapped up on Monday afternoon.
Even Fox News, often singled out by liberals as an organ of Trump administration propaganda - lashed out at the president. Neil Cavuto of Fox Business said it was "disgusting" that Trump did not use the press conference to publicly call out Putin for interfering in the 2016 election.
Although regularly accused of being in bed with Putin, Trump's actions directly contradict his alleged "collusion" with Moscow. Already, the US president has unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal - which Russia worked for several years to negotiate. Furthermore, the full range of Obama-era sanctions against Russia have remained in place, with Trump even escalating diplomatic tensions by booting dozens of Russian diplomats from the country.