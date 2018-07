© Eric Thayer / Reuters

Coverage of Helsinki summit dominated by apocalyptic headlines and ominous tweets

Donald Trump says that recent hysteria whipped up by the "Fake News Media" about his summit with Vladimir Putin shows that the US press is eager for a "major confrontation" with Russia, one that could even lead to war."The Fake News Media wants so badly to see a major confrontation with Russia, even a confrontation that could lead to war. They are pushing so recklessly hard and hate the fact that I'll probably have a good relationship with Putin. We are doing MUCH better than any other country!" the US president tweeted on Thursday.Shortly after accusing the media of pushing for confrontation with Russia, Trump tweeted that he looked forward to meeting Putin again so that the two leaders could finalize plans for cooperation between Washington and Moscow.Monday's summit in Helsinki has inspired a barrage of sensational headlines, with some outlets even openly comparing the meeting between the two leaders as a modern-day Pearl Harbor.In a similar tweet from Wednesday, Trump denounced these extreme characterizations of his summit with the Russian president. "Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It's called Trump Derangement Syndrome!"As a presidential candidate, Trump campaigned on the pledge that he would attempt to mend relations with Moscow, repeatedly insisting that "getting along with Russia is a good thing."While 71 percent of Republicans approve of Trump's handling of Russia, the media seem almost disappointed that there's not more open hostility between the two nuclear powers.Former CIA director, now MSNBC contributor, John Brennan exemplified the post-summit mood among Russiagate enthusiasts, tweeting that Trump's behavior at the joint press conference with Putin was "nothing short of treasonous.""You have been watching one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader that I have ever seen," CNN anchor Anderson Cooper declared after the press conference wrapped up on Monday afternoon.Even Fox News, often singled out by liberals as an organ of Trump administration propaganda - lashed out at the president. Neil Cavuto of Fox Business said it was "disgusting" that Trump did not use the press conference to publicly call out Putin for interfering in the 2016 election.