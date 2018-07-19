Queen Elizabeth Donald Trump
Queen Elizabeth II wore a brooch given to her by former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on the day President Trump landed in the United Kingdom, according to multiple reports.

The Obamas gave the vintage brooch to the Queen during a 2011 visit. The 14-karat yellow gold piece of jewelry is also known as the American State Visit brooch.

The nod to the former presidents has been seen by some as a subtle jab at Trump, who was greeted on his U.K. visit by hundreds of thousands of protesters.

The queen met with Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday for tea at Windsor Castle. The visit was not without controversy, as Trump was caught on video walking in front of the Elizabeth - not a breach of protocol, but widely seen as a sign of disrespect.

Princes William and Charles reportedly refused to meet with Trump, though the palace denied the reports.

Trump praised the Elizabeth as an "incredible woman" in an interview with British tabloid The Sun ahead of his visit. In the same interview, he railed against British Prime Minister Theresa May's plans for Brexit, comments that sparked major backlash from British lawmakers.

The Obamas visited the U.K. multiple times while in office, and are known to be close with both William and Harry and their families. Neither the Trumps nor the Obamas were invited to Harry's recent wedding to American actress Meghan Markle, as the couple decided against having any official political guests in attendance.