© Unknown



"[Pincher] said they would pull the third reading of the [trade] bill and call a vote of confidence. He said we'd be responsible for a general election and putting Jeremy Corbyn in No 10. It was appalling behaviour. Totally disgraceful," one rebel told the Times.

In one of her most challenging days as a PM, the Tory leader on Thursday night juston her customs plan - which would see the UK leaving the EU customs union. An amendment by 12 Tory MPs which would have kept Britain within the union wasthanks to four Labour Brexiteers who sided with the government.According to a source cited by the Times, Tory Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher told rebel MPs they would be responsible for a vote of no confidence if May's plan was shot down.It comes as a YouGov poll reveals Labour has had the lead over the Tories ever since the Chequers cabinet meeting at the beginning of the month, where the PM put forward her much-contested post-Brexit trade plans. Labour's lead has grown five points to 41 percent, followed by the Tories at 36, the Liberal Democrats at 9 and UKIP at 7, the survey commissioned by the Times reveals.As the post-Brexit trade blueprint would see the UK abiding by EU rules in order to have a free trade deal, it stirred outcry among Brexiteers who claimed the deal would be akin to Britain remaining in the bloc.