Why is she still around?

Not long ago, I told a group of friends, all liberal Dems, that I believed she was keeping open the possibility of a rematch against Trump, and might already have decided to run.



It was unanimous - they were horrified. "I would not give her a single cent," one man, formerly a big donor to Clinton, said emphatically.



Their reasons are no surprise: Her moment has passed, she was a terrible candidate and her endless claims of victimhood are tiring rather than inspiring. It's time to find new blood.



[...]



Here's how I believe she sees the playing field, and why she can't be ignored.



First, because there's no clear front-runner for the nomination 18 months into Trump's presidency, Clinton remains the closest thing to an incumbent. She's also got numerous advantages, from name recognition to campaign experience to an off-the-shelf cabinet, that could give her a head start.



Second, a crowded, diverse field diminishes the chances of anyone knocking her off. Recall how Trump outlasted 16 GOP rivals by having a committed core of supporters that grew as the field shrank. Clinton could be in a similar position - unpopular among many, but also unbeatable by a single opponent.



Third, looking ahead to the 2020 primaries, she sees no reason to fear the favorite daughters and sons in key blue states. She would almost certainly beat Sen. Kamala Harris in California, Sen. Cory Booker in New Jersey and Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York.



And please - forget Sanders and Joe Biden. Sanders is already 76 and Biden, at 75, has never been a viable candidate for president and still isn't.



Fourth, money is not an issue. Some donors will resist Clinton at first, but any Dem nominee can count on all the money in the world to run against Trump.

A new Vox Pop Poll finds that 52 percent of Democrats would consider voting for Hillary in 2020. That put her ahead of second-tier candidates like Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) and Sen. Cory Booker (NJ), but behind the big names like former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (MA).



The most interesting number in the poll, however, is 35. That's the percentage of Democratic primary voters who say they wouldn't consider supporting Hillary-twice as high as any other major candidate.



And then there's the New Hampshire problem. It's very unusual for a presidential candidate to lose a state they've previously won. Hillary beat Barack Obama in the Granite State in 2008, but then lost-badly and embarrassingly-to the (then) renegade candidacy of Bernie Sanders. The most famous Democrat in America got less than 38 percent of the vote against a socialist in a state she'd previously won. To put that in perspective, Pat Buchanan got a higher share of the GOP vote against a sitting president than Hillary Clinton got against a Larry David lookalike.



The trendlines appear to be going the wrong way for Hillary Clinton. She's rarely mentioned by the Democrats running to replace Rep. Carol Shea-Porter in the First Congressional District - many of whom were proud Sanders' supporters.



Still, she's got the fame, the money, the organization and the Establishment. When people ask "Why would Hillary run?", the better question is:



Why wouldn't she?

and lost.

She'll remind even the most ardent Trump skeptic that he's infinity better than her.

