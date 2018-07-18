© Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images

Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan reacted to the news conference between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reminding the president that Russia was not a friend to the United States.Paul Ryan said in a statement to reporters.Ryan also responded to Trump's critical comments about the Russia investigation, defending the work conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and other officials.he said. "That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence."Ryan also appeared critical of Trump's friendly tone with the Russian president, urging tougher action against Putin.he said.