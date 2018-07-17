The entire "liberal" media and political establishment of the Western world reveals its militarist, authoritarian soul today with the screaming and hysterical attacks on the very prospect of detente with Russia. Peace apparently is a terrible thing;Political memories are short, butIt would be more rational for it to be treason for leaders to blindly accept the word of the intelligence services.This is especially true on "Russia hacking the election" when, after three years of crazed accusations and millions of man hours by lawyers and CIA and FBI investigators,This ridiculous circus has found a few facebook ads and indicted one Russian for every 100,000 man hours worked, for unspecified or minor actions which had no possible bearing on the election result.There are in fact genuine acts of election rigging to investigate. In particular,, and that evidence is even public. Yet those real acts of election rigging are ignored and instead the huge investigation is focused on catching those whoHillary's election rigging. This gets even more absurd -, which I can assure you they did not. Meanwhile, those of us who might help them with the truth if they were actually interested, are not questioned at all.The Russophobic witch hunt has its first real life victim in 29 year old Maria Butina, whose life is to be destroyed for chatting up members of the NRA in order to increase Russian influence. With over 20 years of diplomatic experience, I can tell you that every country, including the UK and US, has bit part players of its own nationals who self-start in a country to make their way, and if they gain any traction are tapped by their national security service as potential "agents of influence". I could name quite literally scores of such people, but have no desire to get anyone in trouble. The elevation of Butina into a huge threat and part of a gigantic plot,The war-hawks who were devastated by the loss of champion killer Hillary now see the prospect of their very worst fear coming true.