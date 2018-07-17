US president's summit remarks called "high treason and impeachable" as American Deep State gets called out more strongly than ever
It is when the hornet's nest gets beaten and knocked out of the tree that the hornets get really dangerous. It is when the fire ant hill gets stirred with a stick and dug up that the ground seethes with angry ants who are ready to bite anything to defend themselves. And so it is with the elements of the American Deep State, as their vaunted hopes of hanging Trump from the noose of RussiaGate got beaten to the ground and destroyed, not only by the president's meeting with the Russian head of state, but also by the response from President Vladimir Putin himself after the summit.
The long-awaited (or long feared maybe) July 16th Helsinki Summit between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin is now being entered into the annals of history. What history will say eventually about this remains to be seen, but the reaction of the mainstream press and some political officials really resembles the angry hornets more than anything.
Fox News gave a great summary of some of the comments, which are listed here as headlines, with each a story in itself:
Trump blasts Mueller probe, Putin denies meddling as leaders tout summit as 'success'And the UK Daily Mail gave some interesting details in one of their reports:
RECAP: Putin admits he wanted Trump to beat Hillary; both agree there was no collusion
Media slams Trump following Putin summit: 'One of the most disgraceful performances by an American president'
Dem Senator: There'd be 'huge uproar' from GOP if Obama believed Putin over intel community
Kremlin critic Bill Browder fires back at Putin after press conference
'It's glaring hypocrisy:' Terror expert compares reaction of Trump's Russia efforts to Obama's
Russian President Vladimir Putin told a room full of U.S. and Russian reporters that he wanted Donald Trump to win the presidency in 2016 - and Trump said he believed Putin's denials of interfering in 2016 - in just two of the many revelations in a joint press conference that only fueled the spectacle of the Russia story.And RT followed with much more on this:
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has revealed that he actually wanted Donald Trump to win the 2016 US presidential election. Russia, however, did not contribute to Trump's win by any means, he insisted.The hornets were extremely angry:
"Yes, I wanted him to win, because he talked about the need to normalize US-Russia ties," Putin said, answering a direct question from a journalist during the joint press conference with Donald Trump following the Helsinki summit.
"Candidate Trump was talking about the need to re-establish relations with Russia. That led to an opinion among the Russian people that he was the preferable candidate. That's natural," Putin said.
The Russian president left the second part of the question unanswered, however, regarding whether he "instructed" his officials to help Trump, since he had discussed the allegations of meddling earlier during the press conference.
"Russia did not interfere and is not going to interfere into American domestic affairs," Putin stated, adding that this point had been made repeatedly. Moscow was ready to participate in a joint investigation with the US of any such allegations, however, if any real evidence was presented, the Russian leader said. Such work could be conducted by a joint Russian-US cybersecurity group, the idea of which was floated by Putin during his last meeting with Trump in Hamburg.
Not all of the hornets were Democrats. Some notable Republicans got into the fray as well.
Fox News reported this statement made by a ranking Republican:
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who has been out of Washington for months battling brain cancer, issued a blistering statement calling the performance "disgraceful."Even the House Speaker, Representative Paul Ryan, said, "There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world."
"President Trump proved not only unable, but unwilling to stand up to Putin. He and Putin seemed to be speaking from the same script as the president made a conscious choice to defend a tyrant against the fair questions of a free press, and to grant Putin an uncontested platform to spew propaganda and lies to the world," McCain said, calling the president's comments at the press conference "a recent low point in the history of the American Presidency."
And Fox went on:
Other Republicans, while not as fierce as McCain, also criticized Trump, reminding him that Russia is not considered a "friend" of the U.S.And one more of these reactive folks is none other than William Browder, the Hillary donor who is accused of stealing some $238 million from Russia through tax fraud. When President Putin addressed the issue of William Browder to President Trump, this probably got Mr. Browder a bit alarmed. However, he has a lot of accolades in the US presently as a "expert" on Putin, really one who helps fuel the "Putin is a monster, choose your flavor" narrative, and he took to Fox News to fire back at President Putin:
"Russia is not our friend. Russia attempted to undermine the fundamentals of our democracy, impugn the reliability of the 2016 election, and sow the seeds of discord among Americans. Our intelligence community, including the current one, concluded this, as did the Majority House Intelligence Committee report, as did our fellow Americans who served on grand juries which returned true bills on two separate occasions," House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said in a statement, urging administration officials to "communicate to the President it is possible to conclude Russia interfered with our election in 2016 without delegitimizing his electoral success."
Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., also stressed that Putin "is not our friend and never has been."
Putin's plan, which Trump called an "incredible offer," was to question the 12 Russians indicted for allegedly meddling in the election, allowing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team to be present - if U.S. officials "reciprocate." Putin suggested this would mean Russian agents could be present for questioning U.S. officers "of interest" to them.The Duran has run a few pieces about this man, and what Mr. Browder did not tell Fox News was WHY he is a British citizen. Neither did Fox ask, apparently.
"So we can bring up Mr. Browder," Putin said during the joint press conference, accusing his associates of illicit activity in Russia.
"I'm not even an American citizen," Browder told Fox News. "I'm a British citizen and have lived here for 29 years."
There was enough light simply blasted into the formerly murky intrigue of the US - Russia relationship to get a whole lot of people's attention. They are not happy about it, and the fallout from this will likely continue for days and weeks to come.
President Trump was wry about this, as he knows he will never win with the mainstream press, especially about Russia, as noted in the Daily Mail:
Trump landed in Helsinki for his high-stakes summit with Putin on Sunday after ranting that no set of concessions - no matter how large the consequences - would be good enough for media critics he branded the 'enemy of the people.'
'Unfortunately, no matter how well I do at the Summit, if I was given the great city of Moscow as retribution for all of the sins and evils committed by Russia,' he said, 'over the years, I would return to criticism that it wasn't good enough - that I should have gotten Saint Petersburg in addition!'
Trump sent out the missive focusing about how his actions would be perceived in the press after indicating in an interview that he had low expectations for the summit and failing to articulate what goals he had in mind for the face-to-face.
