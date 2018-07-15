Rights Are a Limitation on the Exercise of State Power

Because so many free-speech claims of the 1950s and 1960s involved anti-obscenity claims, or civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protests, it was easy for the Left to sympathize with the speakers or believe that speech in general was harmless. But the claim that speech was harmless or causally inert was never true, even if it has taken recent events to convince the Left of that. The question, then, is why the Left ever believed otherwise.

Other Countries' Hate Speech Laws Are Dangerous in the Wrong Hands

Free Speech Protects Everyone