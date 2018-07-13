Normal life has been thrown out of gear in Bhaktapur after many areas including Madhyapur Thimi have been inundated due to the flooding caused by swollen Hanumante River following torrential rains on Wednesday night.Settlements including the temporary camp sheltering the earthquake victims at local Jagati and Barahisthan have been inundated. Similarly, settlements at Radhe Radhe and the Kamerotar land pooling project in Madhyapur Thimi have also become waterlogged. Local residents have not been able to come out of their houses as hundreds of houses have been inundated since midnight on Wednesday.The entire stretch from Radhe Radhe to Nikosera has been inundated.Likewise, areas on both sides of the Araniko highway from Chardobato to the way leading to Balkot are waterlogged in Madhyapur Thimi. The low-lying areas in Gaththaghar have also been waterlogged