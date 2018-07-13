© Getty images

Some countries are bringing in legislation to fight "fake news", a particular menace during election campaigning, but critics warn of the danger to freedom of expression and the media.Here is a look at the situation in a selection of countries.The parliament adopted in June 2017 a law against the posting on social media of hate speech, child pornography, terror-related items andUnder the law social media platforms like Facebook and TwitterTheir directors can also be individually fined five million euros.Critics have warned the law will stifle legitimate free speech by prompting the platforms to excessively delete and censor posts as a precaution.Two controversial draft laws are under discussion in the French parliament aimed at guarding against "the manipulation of information" during an electoral period.The legislation would enable a candidate or political party to ask the courts to order an immediate halt to the publicationBacked by President Emmanuel Macron, the draft has been criticised by opposition parliamentarians as an attack on freedom of expression and a move to create "thought police".They have also railed against attempts to define what amounts to false information.No less than 14 draft laws related to "fake news" are under examination in the Brazilian parliament, with disinformation a looming battleground in the highly connected country ahead of contested presidential elections in October.One of the drafts has already passed to the upper house andTen of Brazil's 35 political parties signed in June an agreement with the election authority to fight "the dissemination of false information".The Malaysian parliament in April 2018 approved a law punishing the propagationIt was slammed by the political opposition and rights groups as an attempt to silence criticism of the increasingly authoritarian government.The opposition went on to win elections in May and the new prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, who had been among the critics, stunned public opinion when he said the law would be reviewed but not abolished.President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law in May a sweeping cyber-crimes act that criminalises online bullying but also aims to stop the spread of "fake news".Critics argue it could stifle press freedom and make it easy for authorities to stop journalists from publishing information they dislike.Rights activists have warned of an increasingly hostile and oppressive environment for journalists after a dramatic and bloody election season in 2017.Source: Agence France-Presse