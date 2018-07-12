Puppet Masters
Putin extends retaliatory sanctions against Western countries through 2019
RT
Thu, 12 Jul 2018 18:46 UTC
The government is instructed to take all measures necessary to implement the decree. The document came into force on the day of signing, on July 12.
In August 2014, Russia banned imports of certain agricultural products, raw materials and foodstuffs from countries that target Russia with sanctions. They include the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia and Norway. The ban includes meat products, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products.
The US and its allies imposed sanctions against Russia after accusing the country of annexing Crimea and supporting rebels in Eastern Ukraine.
Moscow insists it is not involved in the Ukrainian conflict and that the Crimean referendum overwhelmingly supported reunification with Russia.
The foreign food embargo has given a boost to Russian agriculture. Since the introduction of Western sanctions in 2014, Russia has become the world's largest grain exporter, producing the largest harvest in forty years.
"These measures give us the right to protect our market from the influx of dumped products. The also protect the interests of our domestic producers," the chair of the Russian State Duma's Agriculture Committee, Vladimir Kashin, said.
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - June 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- More than half of Nova Scotia blueberry crop wiped out by JUNE killer frost
- Torrential rain causes flooding in Bhaktapur, Nepal
- At least 10 people dead as melting snow triggers landslide in Afghanistan
- Video taken in Colorado of lightning bolt hitting tree, causing it to explode
- Gigantic iceberg A-68 that broke off Larsen ice shelf blocked by dense sea ice, surprising scientists
- 'Terrifying' noise heard in the sky of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Monster dust storm sweeps across southern Arizona
- 'Just crazy': Strange sounds heard in Baron, Oklahoma
- 'That is just too weird': Eerie sounds heard in Oklahoma City sky
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Typhoon Maria Pacific, Hurricane Chris Atlantic and food supplies
- Whale strandings off the Oregon and Washington coasts highest in nearly 2 decades
- Humpback whale carcass washes ashore in Watsonville, California
- Pack of dogs kill 8-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh, India
- One man killed, another injured by lightning bolt in Lake Worth, Florida
- Strange 'whistling sounds' heard in Groningen, Netherlands skies
- 'There were no planes': Strange sounds heard in Sanford, Florida
- Wild elephant targets vehicles in Tamil Nadu, India
- Lightning bolt kills family of 4 in Michoacán, Mexico
- Man hit by lightning at Dalton country club passes away, Georgia
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen across US Midwest evening skies
- NASA may have recovered meteorite from the ocean
- Mysterious lights in the sky over New Zealand probably meteors, experts say
- Meteor fireball blazes over Guangdong, southeastern China
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Space rock? Mystery 'explosion' and 'flash' leaves residents baffled in Ruthin, North Wales
- Loud boom heard, felt in northern Arkansas and south central Missouri (Update)
- Asteroid might have impacted Earth over South Africa on Saturday
- Fireball captured blazing across China - Sonic boom reported, possibility of meteorites
- The 'Wifi Alliance' will include 5G Wireless - and with it a huge increase of dangers to our health
- Anti-Vaxxers provide new model for the world in Australia
- Prevent a rise in the moth epidemic by following these tips
- It's bread and pasta that is killing us, not fatty foods
- Can we agree to demonize processed food, not saturated fat?
- Probiotic intake cuts age-related bone loss in elderly women
- Juice: A gateway beverage?
- Aptamil new baby milk formula is making babies sick, parents claim
- Researchers find a 'strong link' between air pollution and diabetes
- Bioengineered: Proposed labels for genetically engineered foods aim to put smiley face & sunshine on bad technology
- The problem with Big Food? We think we can do better than nature
- Boys Adrift: The boys are not alright
- Harvest of Greed: The Bayer and Monsanto Merger
- 20% of Americans think vaccines may be unsafe and 45% are not sure
- Interview with Denise Minger: A critical look at diet, from 'The China Study' to ketogenic diet plans
- Fines are now in effect for Australian parents who refuse to vaccinate their children
- Oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee to study the effects of a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet on cancer drugs
- Physical therapy could lower need for opioids
- Time well spent? Americans are socializing less and playing more games
- Barbara Loe Fisher: Zero tolerance vaccine laws in America
- Several things you don't know about yourself
- Music lessons can improve language skills
- Study shows that people who live in rural areas are happier than those who live in big cities
- More women looking to become 'consecrated virgins'
- 6 ways nice people master conflict
- What is psychological projection and how to discover if someone is using it on you
- Transgenderism: The "desistance myth" is the real myth
- Anticipating a stressful day can harm your memory
- Consciousness: How we're still not much closer to solving the mystery of our minds
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: And Then They Came for the Psychologists: Why SJWs Can't Stand Science
- Marshmallow test shows white middle class children over successive generations are waiting longer
- Study: Loneliness begins in your genes and could be damaging your heart
- Ways to think about... Consciousness
- Anticipating stress negatively affects your working memory
- Researchers find not sharing dishwashing duties is most likely way to damage a relationship
- Jordan Peterson's view on Cain and Abel
- Spirit release therapy: The case of Clara
- Shivers down the spine: Why we get the chills when we aren't cold
- The 2 personality traits that indicate high intelligence
- Negativity is one of the most powerful relationship killers
Quote of the Day
The world is a dangerous place. Not because of people who are evil, but because of the people who don't do anything about it.
