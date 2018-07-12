© Kacper Pempel / Reuters

President Vladimir Putin has signed a law extending the embargo against countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia. Restrictions will be in force until the end of next year.The government is instructed to take all measures necessary to implement the decree. The document came into force on the day of signing, on July 12.The US and its allies imposed sanctions against Russia after accusing the country of annexing Crimea and supporting rebels in Eastern Ukraine.Moscow insists it is not involved in the Ukrainian conflict and that the Crimean referendum overwhelmingly supported reunification with Russia."These measures give us the right to protect our market from the influx of dumped products. The also protect the interests of our domestic producers," the chair of the Russian State Duma's Agriculture Committee, Vladimir Kashin, said.