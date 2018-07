© Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

Michael Jackson's doctor has claimed the singer's father "chemically castrated" him as a boy to prevent him from developing - and to maintain his high voice.Conrad Murray, who was Jackson's personal physician and was imprisoned for two years for the involuntary manslaughter of the pop music icon, made the claim in a video in which he condemned Joe Jackson, who died last month."The fact that he [Michael] was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words," Murray said in a video released by The Blast. Murray claimed Jackson was given hormone injections when he was 12 in a bid to cure his acne and stop his voice from deepening, an allegation the physician first outlined in his self-published book in 2016.Michael Jackson died in 2009 from an overdose of propofol and sedatives. He found fame as a young child while performing along his siblings as 'The Jackson 5,' who were managed by their father.A French vascular surgeon made similar claims in 2011, even writing a book about it. Dr Alain Branchereau said Jackson was chemically castrated from the synthetic anti-male hormone drug Cyproterone.