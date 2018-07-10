© SyrianArmy News/Facebook

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has pledged that the Gaza Strip will not be rebuilt so long as Hamas governs the besieged enclave, Shehab.ps reported yesterday.the Times of Israel reported Rivlin saying at a ceremony in honour of Israeli soldiers killed during Israel's 2014 assault on the Gaza Strip.He also said:On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Hamas would pay anif it did not choose to accept a truce with Israel.Hamas was freely elected in the last general Palestinian elections held in 2006. Israel has since imposed a stifling blockade on the Gaza Strip limiting the entry of medicines, construction supplies and food.